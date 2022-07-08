ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence Unified's school backpack drive ends July 9

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Tnpr_0gZL5RQg00

School bells are about to ring again, and the Florence Unified School District wants to make sure as many area students as possible get the supplies they need.

The Fifth Annual Backpack Drive plans to hand out 2,500 K-12 backpacks filled with school supplies. The drive ends Saturday, July 9. The event started on Thursday, June 7, and almost 1,000 backpacks were given out on that day alone

The July 9 event runs from 9-11 a.m. at the FUSD Community Education Building, 29892 N. Desert Willow Blvd., San Tan Valley.

It’s first come, first served and the child must be present to collect the backpack. The student does not have to be enrolled in an FUSD school and youngsters from Queen Creek and San Tan Valley are encouraged to attend.

The backpack drive is being led by FUSD’s Community Education Finance Specialist Joleen Carberry and Administrative Assistant Jennie Valencia. Students also are volunteering to help distribute the backpacks

“These two ladies spend countless hours preparing for this yearly event for the neighboring communities of San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Florence,” wrote Rita Ann Ezzai-Reznick, FUSD’s director of public relations, in an email. “This event was sponsored by Pappas Kids Schoolhouse Foundation, which generously donates most of the supplies to give out to the community.”

The nonprofit foundation is located in Chandler and was established to help with the educational needs of low-income, homeless and at-risk youth in Arizona, as well as their families.

The mission of FUSD’s Community Education, according to its website, is to provide “quality, affordable academic, recreation, and enrichment programs that challenge and inspire all members of our growing and diverse community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Florence, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
San Tan Valley, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Florence, AZ
Florence, AZ
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Backpacks#Charity#Florence Unified#Backpack Drive#Fusd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
496
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy