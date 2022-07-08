Elk River City Council approves agreement for legal services

The Elk River City Council on July 5 approved an agreement for legal services with Jared Shepherd of Campbell Knutson P.A.

Shepherd was introduced at the council’s June 20 work session as the proposed replacement of City Attorney Peter Beck, who is retiring later this year. After questions and discussion that night, the City Council expressed a unanimous consensus to contract with Shepherd and Campbell Knutson for civil municipal law services.

Beck is retiring after serving the city for more than 40 years.

From July 1 to the end of this year, attorneys fees for general legal services will be $165 an hour and $90 an hour for paralegal and law clerk fees. Pass-through legal services to partners and associates can range between $200 and $400 an hour.