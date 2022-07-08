ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Eagles approved for on-sale liquor license for outdoor event

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

The Elk River City Council has approved a temporary on-sale liquor license to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 3264, 824 Railroad Dr., for Aug. 13 with the condition alcohol must be confined to an area enclosed by a fence with a secured, controlled access. Wristband control is required for patrons 21 and over.

The event is the club’s annual membership picnic.

