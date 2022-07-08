ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Joseph Reak hired as police CSO

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

Joseph Reak has been hired as a part-time Elk River community service officer effective July 11.

Reak has been a police reserve officer for the city since February. His background check is complete, and he has passed the physical and psychologic testing. The Elk River City Council approved his hiring at its July 5 meeting.

This part-time CSO position is intended for students working toward a career in law enforcement. The length of employment is two years and may be extended one year by the police chief.

Reak will be starting his law enforcement education at North Hennepin Community College this fall.

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872.

