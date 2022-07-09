ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

U.S. agency to open probe into fatal Florida Tesla crash

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEnLE_0gZL4pSD00

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it will open a special investigation into a Florida crash on Wednesday that killed a 66-year-old Tesla driver and a 67-year-old passenger.

A 2015 Tesla rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer in the Gainesville area at a rest area off Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Both people in the Tesla, who were from Lompoc, California, were pronounced dead at the scene. A patrol spokesman said it was unclear if Autopilot was in use.

On Thursday, NHTSA confirmed it had opened a special investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 in which an advanced driver assistance system was suspected of having been in use.

NHTSA has previously opened 36 special crash investigations - including the California crash - involving Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) vehicles in which advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were suspected of being used since 2016.

A total of 17 crash deaths have been reported in those Tesla investigations, including the Florida crash.

NHTSA typically opens more than 100 special crash investigations annually into emerging technologies and other potential auto safety issues that have, for instance, previously helped to develop safety rules on air bags.

Tesla, which has disbanded its press office, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Florida crash bears similarities to a series of crashes under investigation by NHTSA.

In June, NHTSA upgraded its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with Autopilot, a required step before it could seek a recall.

NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation to assess the performance of the system in 765,000 vehicles after about a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles - and said last month it had identified six additional crashes.

NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff told Reuters on Wednesday he wants to complete the Tesla Autopilot investigation "as quickly as we possibly can but I also want to get it right. There's a lot of information that we need to comb through."

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Death of woman who was struck by Tesla driver, 39, who was 'high on drugs and driving on Autopilot' when the car went airborne and hit her is probed by US regulators

US regulators are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a Tesla driver, 39, who was reportedly high on drugs and driving on Autopilot when the car went airborne and hit her. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited the California incident in an emailed update...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Drive

Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again

The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Cars
Lompoc, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Emergency Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NBC News

Tourist researching California family found dead on hike had to be rescued after getting lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Passenger on Dominican airline flight that burst into flames at Miami Airport reveals the terror onboard as passengers escaped down inflatable slide

Passenger onboard a Dominican airline plane that crashed landed at Miami Airport on Tuesday recalls terrifying moments when the aircraft burst into flames. 'We were bumping like side to side and all the windows like, break,' passenger Paola Garcia told Wesh 2 news. 'Everything's fine and then people start running...
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Batch of drugs laced with fentanyl linked to nine deaths in Florida over holiday weekend

Authorities in Florida suspect that at least nine overdose deaths over the holiday weekend can be traced back to a bad batch of drugs laced with fentanyl. The first victims, both women, were discovered dead on Friday in Gadsden County, located northwest of Tallahassee. In response, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the community, urging them to be on the lookout for the potentially contaminated drugs, and to come forward with any information they may have on the matter.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
CarBuzz.com

Vietnamese Carmaker Opens First American Showroom

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has been on the horizon for a while now. While many US consumers are still unfamiliar with the brand, the automaker is set to open the first of its American showrooms in California shopping centers next week. A total of 30 stores will be in California by the end of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway

One unlucky driver in suddenly ended up in the middle of a real-life James Bond movie when a mountainside in China's southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks and debris to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage. The landslide, which occurred...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
342K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy