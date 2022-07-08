Local real estate professionals complete Weichert training in Peoria

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates announced the following Weichert affiliated agents have successfully completed its Fast Track training program in Peoria: Rich Hileman, Tracy Motley and Darlene Hinkle.

The training helps quickly bring new and existing Weichert affiliated agents up to speed on the latest information, resources and technology available to real estate professionals to help them effectively list, promote and sell properties and offer service to their clients, according to a news release.

"Our Fast Track program covers everything a real estate professional needs to know to help them start out on the right track towards a successful career in real estate," said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. "This program is designed to offer a unique learning experience to get our new associates productive as quickly as possible."

Program participants learn best practices to get started in the real estate industry, find sellers, capture a buyer's attention and list properties to sell quickly. Agents that complete the Weichert Fast Track training also gain the confidence and competitive edge to succeed in real estate.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates is a real estate franchisor established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, which has been in operation since 1969.

The company provides a clearly defined business model for operating, managing and marketing a real estate brokerage, along with industry-leading technology, marketing tools and coaching.

Its first affiliate opened in 2002, and the franchise network has since grown to over 370 offices, serving markets in over 40 states.

Each Weichert franchised office is independently owned and operated.