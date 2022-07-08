ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"This is bullshit": Pennsylvania Senate approves anti-abortion amendment package

By Marley Parish
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican-controlled Senate on Friday approved a five-part proposed amendment package, which includes language that would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to state that it does not guarantee any rights to abortion or public funding for abortions. The upper chamber voted 28-22 to send the proposal, Senate Bill 106, to...

2A??
3d ago

An exactly where were all these “My right my Body” when the mandates were pushed for vaccines and people were losing there jobs if they refused the jab ????

Topper
3d ago

rubbers, condoms, abstinence, the pill, the other 20 or so birth control system’s. Why abortion? Unless mother is at high risk of dying or something on those lines. Take 20 minutes to make a baby then wait and decide to kill it? Lunacy.

Albert Hammond
3d ago

There is no right to an abortion no matter how bad the leftist want it to be. I also believe that if you're a man and you bring a child into this world you need to support it regardless of your relationship with the mother.

