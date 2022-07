5:30 p.m. Briefing Session – The Council will review and discuss the agenda items; NO decisions will be made. PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Holladay City Council will hold a Council meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm It is possible that a member of the Council will be participating by electronic means. The Council Chambers shall serve as the anchor location. * Agenda items may be moved in order, sequence and time to meet the needs of the Council.

HOLLADAY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO