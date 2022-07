BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home. Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO