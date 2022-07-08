ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Preliminary autopsy completed in officer-involved fatal shooting; Port Neches officers on paid leave

By Mary Meaux
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT NECHES — The names of the two Port Neches police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man earlier this week have been released. They are officers Guy Reynolds, 59, and Andrew Carter, 39, according to Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine. Reynolds has a...

www.panews.com

