Russell Harrison, 88, of Kirksville. Missouri passed away at John Knox Memory Care in Lees Summit, Missouri on Sunday July 10, 2022. Roy Russell Harrison was born on February 28, 1934 in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Roy and Nannie Weidler Harrison who preceded him in death. Russ graduated from Mexico High School and Northeast Missouri State University. During college he worked for the Kirksville Daily Express. In June 1955 he began working for NMSU as director of News Service. Over the next 38 years he held many positions at the university including Director of Public Relations and Alumni Affairs, Head of Division of Public Relations, Director of Public Services, Director of Governmental Relations and was the first Director of Human Resources. He retired in 1993.

