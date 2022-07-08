ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings Weekend Roundup 7/8 to 7/10

By Josh Rath
 3 days ago
If you're like me, you seek out things to do on the weekends. I may not specifically GO to the events, but I like knowing...

yourbigsky.com

Weekend recap: Strawberry Festival in Billings

The 31st annual Strawberry Festival took place at the Skypoint in downtown Billings Saturday, bringing a huge crowd of people eager to celebrate with more than 100 vendors to explore. The Downtown Billings Alliance and TDS Fiber were the two organizations putting on the famous local event. In a Facebook...
BILLINGS, MT
Ugh. So Many Mosquitos this Year in Montana. Try These Tricks

About a month or so ago I was thinking to myself how nice it was that we didn't seem to have very many mosquitos this year in Montana. "This is great", I thought, as I cracked a cold beer on my patio one evening, "finally a summer with minimal bug bites." When the Miller moths began showing up everywhere a couple of weeks ago, I told my kids "at least they don't bite, like mosquitos." Alas, it appears that I spoke too soon regarding the pesky, biting bugs because they're out now and they're getting pretty bad.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Metrapark
yourbigsky.com

Cool off at these Billings water spots

The National Weather Service in Billings predicts temperatures on Saturday could reach a high of 94 degrees. Hot weather like this makes it the perfect time to go to the local water spots in Billings!. One great place to go is the Oasis Water Park, located in the heights. The...
BILLINGS, MT
The Absolute Best Dive Bars in Billings According to You

Yesterday was National Dive Bar Day, and despite what others may think is a negative connotation, dive bars have become a staple in every city because of their large local crowds, typically cheaper drinks, and staff that have worked there for a long time. Billings is no exception, and we have an amazing number of old, tried, and true bars that everyone loves. Let's take a look at some of your favorites from social media.
BILLINGS, MT
OSHA Planning Weekend Safety Spot Checks in the Billings Area

According to data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, the Treasure State has one of the nation's highest rates of work-related fatalities. We average around 40 deaths per year on job sites in Montana. 50% of the deaths are from transportation accidents involving trucking or agriculture industries. One-third of all worker deaths in Montana from 2012-2016 were in the Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, & Hunting industries, and half of the workers who died in the Construction Industry were from falls to a lower level.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings local named Young Retailer of the Year

Billings local and Northwest Hardware general manager Jade Haynie is one of eight honorees for the North American Hardware and Paint Association’s 2022 Young Retailer of the Year. According to NHPA’s press release, this program has found generations of up-and-coming retailers in the independent home improvement industry for hte...
BILLINGS, MT
Bozeman’s Tammy Hall on “Becoming An American”

While I was out doing some incredible Halibut fishing in Alaska with some Montana veterans, we had a great guest host on the radio- Bozeman, Montana's Tammy Hall. She's an author, a commentator, a public speaker, a wife, a mom- and an all around great American. You might even remember Tammy Hall when she introduced President Trump during a rally here in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
These Parking Lots in Billings Are Absolutely Awful and Terrible

Parking in Billings is definitely hard to find. Especially good parking in large lots. I can immediately think of the best place to park in the city; the Target parking lot in the heights, because I can park far away from other vehicles pretty reliably, and not have to worry about door dings. But, these are the absolute worst ones in the city, and I hate having to park there.
BILLINGS, MT
tsln.com

Hell and High Water: Montana Ranchers Affected by Historic Flooding

Near Roscoe, Montana, Austin Frank watched his neighbor’s house come down the East Rosebud River, redirecting the rising water toward his house, corrals and barns. Crystal Andersen was working horses at her cousin’s barn when a neighbor walked in, requesting help to get another neighbor’s cattle out of the path of the rising Yellowstone River.
Montana Landowners Under Pressure to Gain Stream Mod Permits

Due to the extreme flooding across Southern Montana last month, Conservation Districts across Montana are seeing influxes of emergency permits for stream-modification work from homeowners needing to do work after the flooding. As a result, these same Districts have now urged homeowners to plan ahead and get the permits ahead of time.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Shepherd man sentenced in mule deer poaching

BILLINGS, Mont. – A Shepherd man lost his hunting privileges for 16 years and will pay fines and restitution exceeding $6,000 after pleading guilty to 16 state and federal charges of poaching mule deer and leaving some parts at a federal recreation area. Brayden Reed, 19, pleaded guilty in...
SHEPHERD, MT
The 2 Best Tips You’ll Ever Need for Driving Around Billings

Michael Foth's article on "Zipper Merging" he published on our neighboring radio station site The Hawk 103.7 got me to thinking about traffic in our area. I've got all kinds of ideas, but instead of lecturing people who won't change anything that they do behind the wheel, I'll just tell you what I do while driving.
TIKTOK
