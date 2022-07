PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Steeler is officially off the market!TJ Watt shared some beautiful photos from his wedding in Mexico on Sunday.Watt says it was the "best day of his life."His brother, JJ, also shared some photos from the celebration.Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us here at KDKA!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO