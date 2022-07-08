ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Tia Mowry Urges Women to ‘Wear Your Curves' in Body-Positive Instagram Message

By Yasmine Coleman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tia Mowry took a moment to appreciate her body while encouraging others to do the same!. “BODY ODY! Hard work pays off! I am so proud of my body and all that it's done and will continue to do for me. And I’ve loved it in every form and shape it’s...

Comments / 12

