Jujutsu Kaisen is making its way through the intense latest phase of the Culling Game, and the newest chapter of the series has shaken things up as a big way with a surprising new ally joining Yuji Itadori and the others' side for the Culling Game. The latest chapters of the series have been working through the Tokyo No. 2 Colony of the Culling Game as Kinji Hakari has been in his first real fight in the series overall against the deadly electric energy of Hajime Kashimo. The previous chapter seemed to tease that their fight was going to end soon, and the newest chapter of the series indeed confirmed this to be the case.

