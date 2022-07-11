ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Set To Square Off In Debate

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sd6b4_0gZL1vrC00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the July 19 primary election just around the corner, WJZ wants to help you get acquainted with the candidates vying to become Maryland’s next governor.

Tonight, Baltimore City Community College will host a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. The event will be focused on our education system.

Moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, Rev. Antoine Burton and Berol Dewdney, the gubernatorial debate will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore 7-9 p.m.

Below is a rough blueprint of the debate’s format:

  • 7:00 p.m.: Candidates deliver opening statements explaining why they would make the strongest candidates when it comes to education;
  • 7:30 p.m.: The first round of questions, during which candidates will have a minute to respond and a minute to rebut opponents’ remarks;
  • 8:30 p.m.: The second round of questions will be asked of the candidates. Time permitting, moderators will take the audience’s questions;
  • 8:45 p.m.: Candidates will be asked to deliver their closing statements.

The debate will be held at the Fine Arts Building Auditorium at the BCCC campus located at 2901 Liberty Heights Ave. in Baltimore.

Auditorium doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. There are still a few more seats available if you would like to attend the debate. Click here to register.

Share your questions

Got an education-related question for our candidates? Fill out the form below.

