ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police report another incident involving fake gun

NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQG3G_0gZL1sD100

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police reported another incident involving fake guns that look real.

Police said officers encountered a man in a vehicle at the River Ramp parking ramp on North Washington and Pine streets.

According to Green Bay Police, the officers took the man into custody for suspected drug possession. During a search, police said officers found what was first thought to be a Glock 17 handgun.

Police said the gun had the look, weight, and feel of a Glock handgun. However, upon further inspection, police said it was determined that the handgun was a BB gun.

This comes after an incident on July 4th where a 16-year-old was arrested after flashing a fake gun at officers in downtown Green Bay.

Green Bay Police warn that possessing a fake gun can lead to dangerous situations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay. A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Parents Arrested After Child Dies from Fentanyl Poisoning

A Green Bay man and woman are facing charges after their child died from fentanyl poisoning. Police first responded to an apartment on South Taylor Street on May 3rd on a report of an unresponsive child. The 18-month-old infant was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The...
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Arrested for Attempted Breaking and Entering

A woman whose last known address is in Two Rivers has been charged with four misdemeanors after what was described as an attempt at breaking and entering. Manitowoc Police were called early last Thursday morning to a two-family house in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Officers found some...
TWO RIVERS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Washington State
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
TMJ4 News

Parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Suspected Fourth of July gunman came to Wisconsin

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drug Possession#Bb Gun#Green Bay Police#Pine
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash leaves car facing wrong way on WIS 172 in Brown County

(WFRV) – Notice any traffic backups on WIS 172 in Brown County? Well, an apparent crash could have been the cause of any delays. The crash reportedly happened on WIS 172 west near GV/Monroe Road. Pictures provided by a Local 5 photographer appear to show at least two vehicles involved.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Incident in downtown GB cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are clearing the scene after responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday. Just after 4:30 p.m. Local 5 was notified of a situation in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street. No roads were closed during the incident. Shortly...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man connected to July 4th shooting turns himself in

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22-year-old Sheboygan man allegedly responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on July 4th has been taken into custody several days after the incident. The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. turned himself in. Police had been searching for Washington for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Teen accused of flashing fake gun at Green Bay Police officers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy is accused of flashing a fake gun at Green Bay Police officers after the Fire Over the Fox event. Police said officers were clearing the downtown area after the July 4th fireworks event when they encountered a 16-year-old who appeared to flash a gun. Police said the teen pulled up his sweatshirt and revealed a black handgun in his waistband.
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash

GROVER, Wis. (WLUC) - A motorcycle crash in Marinette County left one dead on Saturday. The victim was a 53-year-old man named Daniel Ertman from Oconto County in Wisconsin. Ertman was traveling in the southbound lane on US-41. He lost control of his motorcycle, skidded down the road and landed in the ditch. Ertman was not wearing a helmet.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Two arrests made in 2021 Fond du Lac homicide

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department said it has made two arrests connected to the homicide of Benzel Rose which occurred on October 17, 2021. On July 1, 2022, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office filed First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery, both Party to Crime, charges pertaining to the actions of Julius A. Freeman Jr. and Eric L. Perry which are believed to have resulted in Rose’s death, police said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan theft; police seek 2 suspected of stealing purse, wallet

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspected thieves. Officials say the man and woman in the photo are suspected of stealing a purse and wallet from a vehicle parked at the Sheboygan Quarry. Police say the pair broke the window to gain entry. The purse and wallet contained cash and various credit cards. A prescription for Adderall was also taken.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 9, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy