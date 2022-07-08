Green Bay Police report another incident involving fake gun

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police reported another incident involving fake guns that look real.

Police said officers encountered a man in a vehicle at the River Ramp parking ramp on North Washington and Pine streets.

According to Green Bay Police, the officers took the man into custody for suspected drug possession. During a search, police said officers found what was first thought to be a Glock 17 handgun.

Police said the gun had the look, weight, and feel of a Glock handgun. However, upon further inspection, police said it was determined that the handgun was a BB gun.

This comes after an incident on July 4th where a 16-year-old was arrested after flashing a fake gun at officers in downtown Green Bay.

Green Bay Police warn that possessing a fake gun can lead to dangerous situations.