Aurora, CO

Man shot during dispute at family gathering in Aurora dies, police say

By Óscar Contreras
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. – A man who was shot during a dispute at a family gathering in Aurora in mid-June has died, according to the city’s police department.

Esteban Lopez, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 13210 East 7th Avenue on June 19 at around 9:45 p.m. Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Juan Serrano, retreated into his home following the shooting but surrendered and was taken into custody a short time later.

Initially booked in jail on numerous charges, including suspicion of first-degree murder, police said Serrano posted bond and was released a day after the shooting.

Lopez, who remained in critical condition, was declared dead this past Thursday.

Few details about what led to the shooting have been released, other than police claiming that the shooting was the result of a dispute at the house during a family gathering that day.

Serrano, who is expected to face more charges in the shooting, remains at-large.

If you have any information about this incident, including the suspect’s current whereabouts, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

