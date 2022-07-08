ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 3 years for illegal firearm possession

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsYEg_0gZL1Wz900

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Spencer Manning, 28, was in a Bakersfield grocery story on Oct. 13th, 2021, when loss prevention staff saw him place items into his backpack.

Manning resisted when staff tried to stop him from leaving the store and staff removed his backpack finding the stolen items and a Glock 23, .40 caliber handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

The handgun was later determined to be stolen.

Manning was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID’s man killed in shooting on Oak Street

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Saturday as the result of injuries he sustained in a shooting in the 300 block of Oak Street. Mario Bojorquez, 33, of Bakersfield, was shot at 1:34 p.m., according to a coroner’s office news release. He was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. at Kern Medical.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID’s man who died after shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed Saturday in a shooting. Lloyd Wayne Cockrell, 55, of Bakersfield, was shot at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Stine Road, according to a coroner’s office news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in Oildale stabbing identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The woman killed in a stabbing in Oildale on July 7, 2022, was identified by the Kern County Sheriff's office on Sunday. Michelle Louise Taylor, 54 was found in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue suffering a possible stab wound. She died by the time...
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to three years and 10 months in federal prison for stealing from a grocery store with a handgun and 30-round magazine in his backpack, authorities said. Spencer Manning, 28, resisted when store employees tried to detain him as he left the store on Oct. 13, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in shooting off 8th Street in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are a investigating a shooting that left a person wounded in an alley Saturday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Chester Avenue and 8th Street in central Bakersfield at around 5:15 p.m. A Bakersfield police official said a person was found shot and wounded there. 17 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID’s man killed in traffic collision

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Sunday as the result of injuries from a July 1 traffic collision. Jaime Herrera Garcia, 36, of Bakersfield, was in a traffic collision at 2:56 a.m. July 1 at the intersection of Belle Terrace and South H Street. Garcia...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
KGET

Coroner identifies woman found dead in Oildale home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a 54-year-old woman who was found dead at a home last week in Oildale. The woman was identified as Michelle Louise Taylor of Bakersfield. Taylor was found dead on July 7 inside a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. The sheriff’s office said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Another life taken by Kern River Sunday, death toll at 320

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968. Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m. The 21-year-old was transported to Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Man shot, killed at marijuana dispensary

A man was shot and killed Saturday at a marijuana dispensary, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers who went to the business in the 4800 block of Stine Road at about 5:20 p.m. found the man, whose identity has not been released, with a gunshot wound, a BPD news release said. Medical aid was provided, but the man died.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tobacco shop deadly shooter pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 19-year-old man facing first-degree murder charges related to a robbery plead not guilty Friday. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Cesar Vasquez, is suspected of shooting and killing Odulio Rodriguez, 36, during a robbery at the Gravity Tobacco shop in the 300 block of Roberts Lane, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner: 8-year-old girl found in pool dies

An 8-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a family swimming pool and later died has been identified by the Kern County coroner's office. Melody Monroe Ayon was found at 3:48 p.m. Thursday in a pool in the 2500 block of Clara Court in Bakersfield, the coroner's office reported, and she died the next morning at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's woman found dead in home

The Kern County coroner's office has identified a woman who was found dead Thursday in a Bakersfield home. Michelle Louise Taylor, 54, of Bakersfield was found at 7:10 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Arthur Court, a coroner's office news release said. An autopsy will be done...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 DUI arrests, 1 firearm seized in Friday night checkpoint: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers made three arrests for suspicion of DUI, impounded dozens of vehicles and seized one firearm during a checkpoint on Friday, officials said. The department said Bakersfield officers set up the DUI checkpoint on Union Avenue near 2nd Street between 6:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on July 8. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Coroner confirms identities of bodies found in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's office confirmed the identities of the bodies found in the Kern River. Diego Cobo Bernal, 27, and Samuel Jacinto Raymundo Ramirez, 18 were last seen swimming in the river on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, near the Hobo Campground. Around 8:40 a.m.,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oak Street shooting identified: BPD

Update (July 11): The man shot and killed Saturday was identified as Bakersfield resident Mario Bojorquez, 33. Bojorquez was found in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 300 block of Oak Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating the killing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrests 2 juveniles in fatal stabbing investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a pair of juveniles in connection with their investigation into a stabbing death, according to a KCSO news release. Around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, deputies found the body of a woman who had been stabbed to death at a residence in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy