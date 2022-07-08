Hampton man arrested, charged with first-degree murder after deadly Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 38-year-old Hampton man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Tuesday homicide in Newport News.

According to the Newport News Police Department, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. 34-year-old Dominic Thompson of Hampton died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Friday, police arrested Adrian Demetrice Williams in connection with this homicide. He's been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to appear on a misdemeanor offense, contempt of court, disobey process and conspiracy to commit a felony.

“We thank everyone for taking action so quickly and helping to keep our city safe. All of us play a role in public safety and this is true community policing,” said Chief of Police Steve Drew.

Police are still actively investigating this homicide.

If you have further information, please call Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip at P3tips.com.