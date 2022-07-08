ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Potential Juul ban will boost other vaping brands, retailers and customers say

By Kate Kealey
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoZvR_0gZL1G6l00
Juul Labs markets electric cigarettes as an alternative to smoking but federal regulators say they are appealing to minors. (Photo by Kate Kealey/ Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Even in the slow summer months in a college town, Aj’s Liquor in Ames sells roughly 160 Juul pods a week to customers between the ages of 21 to 24.

But convenience store shelves could be stripped of Juul products, depending on a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the products’ safety.

Will Montgomery, sales representative for Aj’s Liquor, said customers are already transitioning to alternative brands for nicotine products as the FDA considers a marketing denial order against Juul. Even if the ban is successful, Montgomery said he doesn’t expect electronic nicotine delivery systems to decrease in sales.

“People are still going to need nicotine,” Montgomery said.

Federal action against Juul

The FDA issued a temporary stay on its proposed distribution ban for Juul Labs to allow for additional review. The stay does not mean the administration is rescinding the order.

On June 23, the FDA announced a marketing denial order against Juul, deeming the company presented insufficient information to determine potential health risks.

The following day, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued a temporary administrative stay on the marketing denial order. Juul Labs would have been required to stop selling and distributing Juul pods. Any businesses selling Juul products would have been forced to remove the products from their shelves or face enforcement action.

After the order, Juul Labs released a statement disagreeing with FDA’s finding and stating Juul products “meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of the public health.” Juul Labs Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo said the company will explore appealing the decision and engaging with regulators.

“We remain committed to doing all in our power to continue serving the millions of American adult smokers who have successfully used our products to transition away from combustible cigarettes, which remain available on market shelves nationwide,” Murillo said.

Taylor Boland, director of communications for Kum & Go, said all Kum & Go stores ceased sales of all Juul products on June 23 but resumed sales following the federal court’s block.

“Kum & Go remains committed to selling age-restricted products responsibly and complying with local, state and federal laws, orders, and mandates,” Boland said in an email response to Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Who is using nicotine products

The marketing denial order does not extend to individual possession or use. The FDA does not intend to enforce a ban against individual use. While Juul markets its product as a resource to help smokers quit cigarettes, the FDA has limited sales of fruit and mint flavored cartridges for targeting minors.

Iowa has also taken steps to prevent adolescents from vaping. In 2019, Gov. Kim Reynolds raised the state minimum age to purchase tobacco and vapor products from 18 to 21. A 2018 study from the Division of Tobacco Use Prevention and Control found that e-cigarette use doubled from 2016 to 2018.

In 2021, 24% of 11th graders and 10% of eighth-graders tried some form of vape product, according to Iowa Youth Survey Report. The Division of Tobacco Use Prevention and Control works with local community partnerships to share information on all forms of tobacco including vaping devices.

The Iowa Department of Public Health proposed legislation in 2020 to extend Iowa’s Smokefree Air Act to include vaping — banning electronic cigarette use in public areas. The legislation was recommended by a Human Resources subcommittee in the Senate but it went no further.

Customers move to other brands

Montgomery said the majority of customers who buy Juuls aren’t using them to stop smoking. If they were, they’d buy lower-nicotine products, he said.

Payton Hartz started vaping at the age of 18 when his friend bought him a vape pen. Before then, he had never smoked. Hartz switched over Juul when he was 19 because of how convenient the products were. After Juul limited their flavors, Hartz transitioned to an alternative disposable vape brand.

The potential ban has “opened the door for other companies to push to the front,” Hartz said. “I feel like the throw-away vapes hadn’t existed until the Juul really came around. I feel like with the laws, all it has really done is push more companies to be even with Juul.”

Retailer voluntarily avoids Juul

Juul products aren’t for sale at Central Iowa Vapors because they want to avoid selling customers products with diacetyl and other harmful ingredients, sales associate Gavin Watts said. If a product doesn’t comply with the FDA’s regulations, Central Iowa Vapors takes it off the shelves, Watts said.

“Basically, we don’t want to carry any product that has harmful effects on customers … to give customers an alternative way to vape without any of the health defects,” Watts said.

Watts said roughly 75% of customers are vaping to quit cigarettes and about half those consumers are between the ages of 21 to 24. After the age to buy tobacco products increased, Watts said the store had to ramp up identification checks due to underage customers still attempting to buy nicotine products.

“The biggest issue with it is people who are underage are getting it and then causing a problem,” Watts said. “Because in high school or middle school, it is like a cancerous spread. We feel it our responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen at least on our behalf.”

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda#Retailer#Iowa#Ames#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit
WHO 13

After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud

A pharmacy worker convicted of stealing from a charity and defrauding a real estate investor will be allowed to continue working in the profession, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy has ruled. As a state-authorized pharmacy support worker, Gregory Judas, 63, of Grimes, is allowed to perform nontechnical duties within an Iowa pharmacy, as assigned by […] The post Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license

Citing an “immediate danger” to the public, state licensing officials have issued an emergency order restricting a Fort Dodge pharmacy’s ability to compound certain drugs for customers. According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Daniel Pharmacy of 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, has “had ample time to comply with applicable standards for compounding with hazardous […] The post Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School officials caution new law could harm students, districts

Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […] The post School officials caution new law could harm students, districts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

High travel rates expected for the holiday weekend

Nearly 50 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend, making this the second busiest Independence Day since 2000.  In Iowa, the Des Moines International Airport is anticipating high travel rates. From June 30 through July 4, over 26,800 passengers are expected to process through Des Moines Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Checkpoint.  Iowa’s largest […] The post High travel rates expected for the holiday weekend appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack, Axne urge Iowa farmers to apply for derecho relief funds

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne urged farmers Wednesday to take advantage of emergency relief funds to recover from environmental disasters. The Iowa officials visited a farm of about 1,200 acres near Minburn, where Chris Nelson and his family raise cattle and grow row crops. The 2020 derecho flattened the farm’s […] The post Vilsack, Axne urge Iowa farmers to apply for derecho relief funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa food pantries see high demand amid supply chain shortage

Bobby Chase’s income as a full-time cook at an Ames pizza restaurant forces him to choose between paying for groceries or rent for the month. “There are places that don’t want to give hours or a pay that actually makes sure people can pay their bills or for food,” Chase said. Local food pantries in […] The post Iowa food pantries see high demand amid supply chain shortage appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy