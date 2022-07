JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Man takes a swim in a pond “because he was hot” and lands in jail. On Sunday, July 3, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips answered a call at Indian Mountain State Park campground in Jellico. When Phillips arrived, he made contact with a man identified as Kenneth Scott Ivey who was sitting on the ground behind a camper inside the park. Ivey did not have any clothing on, he was covered by a towel that had been given to him by the people in the camper he was sitting behind, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

