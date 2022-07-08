ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“You just said I’m Black and I’m ugly”, Supermarket employee lost his job after he was caught on video dragging a woman with special needs out of the store by her hair and yelling racially insensitive remarks at another

By Nela Lass
 3 days ago
Supermarket employee lost his job after several customers say he assaulted one of them and yelled racially insensitive remarks at another, including a special needs person. The supermarket employee, who was not identified, lost his job after he reportedly racially profiled three different Black women in separate occasions. The security guard...

Timothy Jackson
3d ago

I'll say it again. this should be a class action lawsuit filed by all of these women, and maybe some who haven't said anything will come forward to verify their encounter,while being racially profiled

Vernita Moore
2d ago

I used to work in retail while in college. You cannot accuse anyone of theft until they leave the store . They must leave the store without paying. I have had my share of run ins with individuals doing suspicious activities in the store. And stores will tell you , if they are still in the store , it isn’t shoplifting. If they conceal the items, you can watch them but they must leave without paying. In regards to people eating in the store, I have seen people eat and drink inside of the store . I have seen this when shopping in Publix , Whole Foods, Walmart and more. And again, they must leave without paying before they can be considered shoplifting . You do have people that go to the register with empty bottles and food packages to pay for items they have eaten .

d bro
3d ago

He's getting what he deserves. I believe that whatever Kroger loses in the upcoming lawsuit he should be responsible personally to pay ot back. What's fair is fair.

