Louisiana State Police superintendent pulled over for traffic violation

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An 18-wheeler overturned Sunday morning along I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge, throwing the cab and driver into the water below. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate the crash happened on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards New Orleans around 8 a.m. Sunday.
Louisiana's governor gave final approval to a bill beefing up speed limit enforcement along the Atchafalaya Basin bridge in mid-June, and about week later a trooper snagged a high-profile driver: Lamar Davis, the head of the State Police. "Colonel Davis was stopped for a traffic violation on June 28th while...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is putting out a list of several reminders for residents ahead of any potential hurricane or tropical storm. The Louisiana OMV says residents should renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations ahead of time. Officials say...
If you've ever thought of a life in law enforcement, there has probably never been a better time in history to fulfill that dream. It looks like nearly every office in North Louisiana is hiring. Just stroll through the area law enforcement agencies' social media pages and you'll see. So,...
Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brandon Smith, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A baby less than three weeks old is recovering on the North Shore after police say the child was left in a hot car while the mother was publicly intoxicated inside an area Walmart. The Slidell Police Department reports that 37-year-old Ashley Kennedy of Minden...
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
A string of marijuana arrests this week continued Thursday when the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office made three more. Deputies also made an arrest alleging home improvement fraud. Patterson police arrested a man accused of speeding at more than 100 mph. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over...
