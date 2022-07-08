ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Deputy rescues elderly women from Springfield apartment fire

By WRSP/WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Koester is being honored for his life-saving efforts late last month. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office released...

12 cars burglarized, multiple thefts in Taylorville area

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Christian County Sheriff Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of July 9, 2022. Two vehicles with keys left inside of them, were stolen from the Timberlake area. These vehicles were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Twelve vehicles located in the area between Wilson Acres and Roosevelt Rd., were entered with two guns, cash, credit cards, handicap placard, cell phones and keys stolen. None of the vehicles that were entered were locked. Attempted break-ins to three residences also occurred but no entry was made because the residences were locked.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Missing Macoupin County man found dead

A Macoupin County man who went missing over the weekend was found dead. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Jennings, 46, was last seen Saturday. Jennings was last seen walking away from a home in the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111 in Palmyra. A search team found Jennings's...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Springfield garage total loss after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A garage in Springfield is a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning. The Springfield Fire Department was called at approximately 2:38 a.m. to a detached garage in the 3900 block of Peoria Road. The nearby home was evacuated and crews were able to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Monday, July 11

• Lawrence J. White, 54, of 516 Pine St. was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Walnut Street on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license is revoked. He was also cited on a charge of operating an uninsured vehicle, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Missing Macoupin Man Found Deceased

A Palmyra man who went missing yesterday has been found deceased. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings was found deceased by a search team at around 3:15 PM today. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says: “We would to thank all of the individuals who came out to help with this and our deepest sympathy goes to his family.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: Westbound I-72 shut down in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man sentenced after selling drugs to undercover source

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Franklin man has been sentenced for drug charges in Christian County. Ronald Fisher pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of meth. He was arrested back in December of 2021 after selling drugs to an undercover source...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Shelbyville man charged for spitting on, injuring correctional officer

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges after allegedly spitting on and injuring a police officer. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says 27-year-old Deven Barger was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and one count of resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Traffic backup on I-72 due to damaged road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Traffic was backed up on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 92 Monday afternoon. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says all westbound traffic on I-72 at Veterans Parkway/Route 4 will be closed until approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to damage to the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Six face drug charges in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple methamphetamine-related felony cases were among drug charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charles E. Rea Jr., 44, of Granite City, was charged July 7 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and obstruction of identification, a Class A misdemeanor.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Professional golfers help local students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some kids got to perfect their golf swing on Monday with the help of professional golfers. About 100 kids from Springfield were given a free golf lesson Monday at Fietshans Elementary School. The golfers are in town for the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX 2

Motorcyclist crashes in Madison County, airlifted to hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on I-270 near Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The rider was airlifted to a hospital. The person’s condition has not yet been released. Illinois...
More than $45,000 returned to American Cancer Society

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than $45,000 in unclaimed property was returned to the American Cancer Society after five years of waiting. Diane Koszyk, 78, of Elmwood Park, selected the American Cancer Society as beneficiary and co-beneficiary on savings and checking accounts. She died in 2017 and the funds...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Community Policy