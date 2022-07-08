WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday, 7/7/22

Extra money is on its way to Centennial Park in Heyworth. A grant worth $64,700 is coming from the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program. The money will help improve the park and its playground. Centennial Park is one of 87 total park projects receiving funds...
A crowd gathered in Miller Park over the weekend to celebrate a new public art piece created by local youth. The project was a joint effort between Illinois Art Station, Artolution, the NAACP Youth Council and Western Avenue Community Center, among others. More than 40 youths worked with Twin Cities...
An advocate for more bike and pedestrian travel in Bloomington-Normal is cheering plans to add bike lanes, crosswalks, and other accommodations along a busy roadway in Bloomington. Patrick Dullard is president of Friends of the Constitution Trail. He said adding bike and pedestrian access along Empire Street (Illinois Route 9),...
