NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO