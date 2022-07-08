ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man allegedly stole $10,700 from other passengers on flight to Miami

 3 days ago

Related
WESH

Mom says airline lost 12-year-old daughter at Florida airport

MIAMI — A woman says she was terrified after she learned her daughter was found wandering Miami International Airport alone. Monica Gilliam told NBC Miami that she put her daughter on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami as an unaccompanied minor to visit her father. A flight attendant was...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami man calls 911 after setting his own apartment on fire, police say

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he set his own apartment unit on fire. Charles Morrell, 46, faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence. According to his arrest report, Morrell first called 911 and told the dispatcher that he...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

2 killed, 1 injured in murder-suicide in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A shocking crime over the weekend left one South Florida neighborhood on edge. Detectives are looking into an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead and another injured in Boca Raton. Officers responded to a home just after 3 p.m. Sunday. They said they found...
BOCA RATON, FL
#Flight Attendants#Miami Flight
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 injured during shooting outside market in Brownsville

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville neighborhood. Witnesses said it happened as several people stood outside of the Foodland Market at 4610 NW 32nd Ave., near the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Police officers responded after a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after train clips car at SW Miami-Dade railroad crossing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver encountered trouble on the tracks in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman drove through a crossing arm in the area of Southwest 112th Street and 112th Avenue, Saturday morning. As a result, her car was clipped by the approaching...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

3 injured during early morning car crash in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating the cause of an early Sunday morning car crash in Broward County. Two drivers collided at about 5:50 a.m., at the intersection of East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took three people injured...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

3-year-old left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO says

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old was left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said just before 3:45 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a child located home alone in the...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Van fire spreads to garage of home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A van fire spread to a home Monday afternoon in Hollywood. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Street. The fire apparently somehow started from a van that was parked outside the home before the flames quickly spread to the garage.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

