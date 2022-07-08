North West, 9, holding sign telling paparazzi to stop is saddest thing you'll see today

Nine-year-old North West has left quite the impression on people as she joined her mother, Kim Kardashian, to Paris couture week the past few days. Sitting front row for the Jean Paul Gaultier show, West held up a paper sign with the word "Stop" written across it.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…" Kardashian tweeted.

While many found the video of West particularly funny, some pointed out how difficult it may be for the nine-year-old to constantly be subjected to paparazzi hounding.

"The fact that North West has to tell grown people to stop recording her in public is… sad," a Twitter user wrote

"Don't you guys find it a little weird how this child is constantly, openly expressing her discomfort with paparazzi and people filming/taking pictures of her but no one actually thinks of listening and respect a child's boundaries. though they obviously find all this creepy/weird," a Twitter user wrote.

Paparazzi in the US have notably crossed the boundaries of celebrities and their families to get exclusive photos. Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and more have called on paparazzi to stop taking photos of their children.

This is not the first time West has called out the paparazzi for taking photos of her. Earlier this week, the youngster asked the paparazzi "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" while walking from her hotel to her car.

Even as a toddler, West has called out the paparazzi for taking photos of her.

As she gets older it's clear she will not be putting up with the invasive nature of paparazzi.

