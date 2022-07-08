ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

North West, 9, holding sign telling paparazzi to stop is saddest thing you'll see today

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1xbt_0gZKxIub00

Nine-year-old North West has left quite the impression on people as she joined her mother, Kim Kardashian, to Paris couture week the past few days. Sitting front row for the Jean Paul Gaultier show, West held up a paper sign with the word "Stop" written across it.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…" Kardashian tweeted.

While many found the video of West particularly funny, some pointed out how difficult it may be for the nine-year-old to constantly be subjected to paparazzi hounding.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The fact that North West has to tell grown people to stop recording her in public is… sad," a Twitter user wrote

"Don't you guys find it a little weird how this child is constantly, openly expressing her discomfort with paparazzi and people filming/taking pictures of her but no one actually thinks of listening and respect a child's boundaries. though they obviously find all this creepy/weird," a Twitter user wrote.

Paparazzi in the US have notably crossed the boundaries of celebrities and their families to get exclusive photos. Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and more have called on paparazzi to stop taking photos of their children.

This is not the first time West has called out the paparazzi for taking photos of her. Earlier this week, the youngster asked the paparazzi "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" while walking from her hotel to her car.

Even as a toddler, West has called out the paparazzi for taking photos of her.

As she gets older it's clear she will not be putting up with the invasive nature of paparazzi.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 138

Think Speak
3d ago

I though I would never agree with Kanye but he was correct in wanting to protect and shield the kids from all the media madness. Shame on kim for allowing her to feel uncomfortable. The sign says it all. Let the kid go to jump zone with the nannies and she sit front row by herself. This is a kid not a show pony. Now Kanye needs to get his attys to help put limits on this show and tell. The only thing coming out of this is a lifetime of trauma and counseling. If she's not a participant in the show leave her with the other kids and cousins.She needs to show her mom the STOP sign!

Reply(4)
75
Shortest0ne
2d ago

If this is the saddest thing I'll see today, this world needs help. This child is wearing 400,000 dollars worth of clothes and jewelry, sitting in Paris, flying on her mom's private jet, eating fine foods and has enough money to get proper health care, dental and numerous cosmetic surgeries as she grows older. Their are kids not wearing shoes in America right now, and their teeth are rotting out of their head... No... North's frustration with paparazzi is NOT the saddest thing I'll see today. 🙄

Reply(5)
67
guest
3d ago

Well maybe if her mother doesn’t flunk her in front of the cameras 24 seven she wouldn’t be asking for privacy or to stop etc.

Reply(2)
87
Related
People

Kim Kardashian on Father's Day with Kanye West: 'Everything Is Going Good'

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her family's Father's Day celebration. On Tuesday, Kardashian appeared on Today and talked about how the family spent Father's Day. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder says "everything is going good" between herself, ex-husband Kanye West and their kids. "We had Father's Day at the house,"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Jennifer Garner
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paparazzi
SheKnows

All the Times North West Showed Us She’s a Star in Her Own Right

North West turns 9 today and to celebrate the big occasion, we’re breaking down all the ways that this next-generation Kardashian is a star. Let’s run down just a few of those examples quickly. Rapper? Check. Singer? Check. Visual artist? Check!. And we’re not the only ones in...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

North West Is Winning Best Dressed at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Most people spend their childhoods wearing outfits that will have them violently cringing by the time their prefrontal cortex is fully developed—but most kids aren't North West. The nine-year-old daughter of industry giants Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is already making a name for herself as a fashion trailblazer....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are ‘Super Serious and in Love‘

Looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance isn't just a passing fling. The pair are “super serious and in love” and are already “talking about their plans going forward as a couple,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in a new report. Davidson also apparently got brownie points for getting along well with Kardashian's four kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

North West holds up sign telling paparazzi to ‘stop’ filming her at Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian has shared a video of her daughter, North West, holding up a sign that said “Stop” to photographers at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.The nine-year-old sat in the front row at the show with her mother on Wednesday (6 July) during Paris Couture Week.In a video shared on Kardashian’s Instagram profile, the footage pans over celebrities sitting in the front row, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Kardashian herself. When it lands on North, she stares directly at the camera while holding up a piece of paper with the word “stop” written in large letters.The SKIMS...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside North West’s Bloody Camp-Themed Birthday Party: Guest List, Dead Deer Decorations and More

Time to celebrate! North West celebrated her 9th birthday in style with a summer camp-themed party. “CAMP NORTH,” Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Tuesday, June 28, giving a sneak peek into the festivities. The guests, who all wore pajamas, included Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell and Tracy Romulus’ daughter Ryan. […]
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

179K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy