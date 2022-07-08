ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Stocks are swinging between small gains and losses as Wall Street works out what to make of surprisingly strong data on the U.S. jobs market released Friday.

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street capped a winning week with a sputtering finish Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after earlier flipping between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.4%. Despite its weak finish, the benchmark index delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.

The surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. However, the hotter the economy remains, the more likely the Federal Reserve is to continue raising interest rates sharply in its fight against inflation.

Treasury yields shot higher immediately after the release of the jobs data, underscoring expectations of Fed rate hikes, but then eased back. The yield on the two-year Treasury jumped as high as 3.15% from 3.03% late Thursday, but it then moderated to 3.11%. The 10-year yield, which influences rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose 3.08% from 3% a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% after swinging between a loss of 1.2% and a 0.6% gain. The technology and other high-growth companies that make up a big chunk of the Nasdaq index have been some of the most vulnerable to rising rates recently. Both indexes also notched a gain for the week, something that's been rare in recent months as the market's downturn gained momentum.

“Today we just have a little reversal, because rates popped over 3% on this strong employment report," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Wall Street’s key concern centers around the Federal Reserve’s effort to rein in inflation, and the risk its plan could send the economy into a recession.

The central bank has already hiked its key overnight interest rate three times this year, and the increases have become increasingly aggressive. Last month it raised rates by the sharpest degree since 1994, by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%. It was at virtually zero as recently as March.

By making it more expensive to borrow, the Fed has already slowed some parts of the economy. The housing market has cooled in particular as mortgage rates rise due to the Fed's actions. Other parts of the economy have also shown signs of flagging, and confidence has fallen sharply among consumers as they contend with the highest inflation in four decades.

The hope on Wall Street had been that the recently mixed data on the economy could convince the Federal Reserve to take it easier on rate hikes. This week's reprieve from spiking prices for oil and other commodities helped strengthen such hopes. But Friday’s jobs report may have undercut them.

The choppy trading Friday comes ahead of a key report Wednesday on inflation at the consumer level. The consumer price index, which in May came in at the highest level since 1981, is projected to show an increase of 8.8% over the 12 months ended in June, according to FactSet.

“I don't think anybody wants to get super long over the weekend going into the CPI,” Hatfield said.

Higher interest rates slow the economy by design, and the Fed's intent is to do so enough to force down inflation. It's a sharp reversal from policy during the pandemic, which was to keep rates low in order to support economic growth. The danger is that rates hikes are a notoriously blunt tool, with long lag times before their full effects are seen, and the Fed risks causing a recession if it acts too aggressively.

“You can’t just raise rates and reduce the balance sheet without it doing the opposite of what it did before,” said Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American Trust. “When you do the reverse, you can expect it will do the opposite as well.”

Other central banks around the world are also raising interest rates and removing emergency plans put in place early in the pandemic to prop up financial markets.

One closely watched signal in the U.S. bond market is continuing to warn of a possible recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury this week topped the yield on the 10-year Treasury and remained that way on Friday. It's a relatively rare occurrence that some see as a precursor for a recession within a year or two. Other warning signals in the bond market, which focus on shorter-term yields, are not flashing though.

Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of crushing inflation and avoiding a recession, higher interest rates push down on prices for stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies and all kinds of investments in the meantime.

Following Friday's jobs report, traders are universally betting the Fed will raise the target for its short-term interest rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting later this month, according to CME Group. That would match June’s big move.

A small number of traders are even betting on an increase of a full percentage point. A week ago, no one was predicting that big a move, and some traders were thinking an increase of just half that was the most likely scenario.

All told, the S&P 500 dropped 3.24 points Friday to 3,899.38. The modest decline snapped the index's four-day winning streak.

The Dow fell 46.40 points to 31,388.15, while the Nasdaq rose 13.96 points to 11,635.31. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slipped 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,769.36.

In overseas markets, stocks ended mixed or modestly higher.

Tokyo's main stock market index ebbed following the assassination of former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, but stayed in positive territory for the day. Abe, 67, died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan.

The Nikkei 225 edged up by 0.1% after being up by more than 1% before the attack. Abe oversaw an effort to jolt Japan's economy dubbed “Abenomics,” and he stepped down as prime minister in 2020.

On Wall Street, shares of GameStop fell 4.9% after the retailer abruptly ousted its chief financial officer. A day earlier, the stock that shook Wall Street last year after soaring far beyond what professionals said was reasonable had climbed 15.1% after it announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

On the winning side was Costco Wholesale, which rose 1.3% after it said sales at its stores strengthened by 20% last month from a year ago.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Washington Examiner

Copper prices, seen as economic barometer for centuries, give recession warning

Economists look at the price of copper as an indicator that the economy is at risk of recession, and it is flashing red. While not as commonly talked about as other economic metrics, such as the unemployment rate or yield curves, copper has proven over centuries to be a procyclical commodity, which means that when its price goes up, so typically goes the economy. But when its price starts to fall, it could mean the economy is heading in the same direction.
Shinzo Abe
AOL Corp

Biden touts jobs numbers, falling gas prices: 'The program is working'

Pointing to robust June jobs numbers and falling gas prices, President Biden said Friday that his economic "program is working." "Today the Labor Department reported that we've added 372,000 jobs last month, 372,000. Here's why it's important: Our private sector has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added jobs on top of that," Biden said at a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. "We have more Americans working today in the private sector than any day under my predecessor, more today than anytime in American history, today."
Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
deseret.com

Report: U.S. oil reserves are being exported overseas despite high fuel prices

Using data and information from several industry sources, Reuters reported that over 5 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency oil reserves were exported overseas last month. The news: One shipment reportedly contained 470,000 barrels of oil, which was sent from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy. From...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that Citigroup Inc warned crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and $45 by end-2023. Read full article here. Oil Prices Move Sharply...
ConsumerAffairs

Renting is cheaper than buying in most housing markets right now

With mortgage rates hovering around 3% throughout the pandemic, the cost of a mortgage was less than the comparable rent in many markets. That was one reason for the sustained increase in home sales. But now the script is flipped. A recent report from Zillow shows that the monthly mortgage...
CNET

Best CD Rates for July 2022

Certificates of deposit let you set aside a specific amount of money at a fixed interest rate for a specified period of time, which is called the term. CDs will generally give more money back on your money than checking or savings accounts, but you'll usually pay a penalty if you withdraw your money early.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates plummet amid recession fears

Mortgage rates plummeted over the last week as fears over a recession continue to rise, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate dropped to 5.3% for the week ending July 7, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's down from 5.7% last week but up from 2.9% last year.
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase; layoffs hit 16-month high in June

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and there are growing signs that demand for labor is cooling, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening stokes recession fears.
