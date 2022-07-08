Water conservation is urged in Greenfield as the city enters drought conditions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses and residents are being urged to voluntarily conserve water by the Greenfield Department of Public Works. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that the region has entered moderate drought conditions.

As a result of the lack of precipitation and the ongoing drought, the City’s reserve water capacity has been reduced by one third due to dredging of the Leyden Glen Reservoir. While the reservoir has been offline, the City has been using the Millbrook reservoir in order to meet its water needs, Wellfield and Green River Pumping Station are used.

“We’re taking this step now in hopes that mandatory conservation measures won’t be necessary,” said DPW Director Marlo Warner. “Rest assured that we continue to have enough water to supply the city, particularly when it comes to firefighting and other essential functions, but we want people to be mindful that every drop counts.”

According to the Greenfield City Hall, voluntary water conservation measures include:

Limit lawn watering: The Greenfield DPW requests that lawn irrigation systems not be used between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This helps to limit evaporation. In addition, watering grass less frequently but more deeply encourages deeper roots and a healthier lawn. Use of a hand-held hose or watering can for gardens, flowers and ornamental plants can also conserve water.

Reduce car washing: Using two buckets of water, one with soap and the other with clean water for rinsing, uses less water than rinsing with a hose. Another option is commercial car washes, which use water reclamation systems.

Shut off the tap: When using water from a faucet, do not let the water run while you are rinsing dishes, brushing your teeth or shaving. A dripping faucet can waste as much as 20 gallons of water a day.

Wash full loads only: Wait until you have a full load of laundry. Don't wash just a pair of jeans or a couple of shirts. Set the load setting (small, medium, large) to match the amount of laundry you're putting in.

Let the dishwasher do the work: Running the dishwasher once a day fully loaded uses about 17 gallons of hot water. Washing dishes by hand three times a day uses about 10 gallons of hot water each time, or 30 gallons total.

Install water-saving devices: A standard toilet uses about 3.5 gallons per flush, while a low-flow toilet uses only 1.6 gallons per flush. Flow restrictors on faucets, low-flow shower heads and toilet tank savers can also conserve water

“Greenfield is fortunate to have multiple sources of water, but when we enter drought conditions, we are reminded that water is a finite resource and we must use it wisely,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “The City will continue to monitor water levels closely to ensure supplies are adequate.”

The Greenfield water system consumes nearly 1.7 million gallons of water each day. As a result of the current dry spell, the amount has increased from approximately 1 million gallons to approximately 2.2 million gallons.

During the past year, Greenfield residents used 47 gallons of water per day per capita. Across the country, an average of 50 gallons of water is used. While toilet flushing is considered the largest share of indoor residential water use at 27 percent. Laundry is at 21 percent and bathing is at 19 percent.

