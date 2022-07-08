ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

104th Fighter Wing increasing flight operations in Westfield

By Corina Wallenta
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHDs5_0gZKuEuy00

WESTFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP) – Residents in Westfield can expect to see more flights overhead as the Barnes Air National Guard base will be increasing flight operations to the 104th Fighter Wing.

Water conservation is urged in Greenfield as the city enters drought conditions

The public affairs manager for the guard base says this increase will happen outside of standard operating hours including weekend and night flying sorties and is not part of the normal training cycle.

The fighter wing is prepared for logistics, communications, medical support, and is on-call for these services 24/7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Government
WWLP

TRAFFIC: Closure of North St. in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – North St. in Agawam is closed, traffic flow is to continue from Colemore St. to N. Westfield St. The road will be closed from Monday, July 11th, to Friday, July 15th, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Agawam Police Department has announced that local...
AGAWAM, MA
WWLP

Mass Pike exit at Sturbridge to close Tuesday night

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers about a ramp closure on the MassPike (I-90) at Sturbridge. The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 78 (I-84 westbound) in Sturbridge will be closed from 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 13.
STURBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residents#The 104th Fighter Wing#Nexstar Media Inc
MassLive.com

Shriners plans to move to new Chicopee HQ later this summer

CHICOPEE – A three-year search for a new headquarters has ended with the Melha Shriners landing downtown in a building that has long housed a well-known restaurant. “This place is in excellent condition and it will suit our needs well,” said Russ Mitchell, who is the chief operating officer for the group.
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Brush fire at Quabbin Reservoir Sunday

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A brush fire at the Quabbin Reservoir was put out Sunday morning. According to the Belchertown Fire Department, at around 9:12 a.m. crews were called to the Quabbin off Old Enfield Road for a reported brush fire. Crews from Pelham Fire, DCR district 10, Granby...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WWLP

Baystate Health reports 66 COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 66 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday. Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit. Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:. Baystate Medical Center – 54 confirmed. Baystate Franklin Medical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Trinity Health closing home health and hospice care in West Springfield; lays of 60 workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Trinity Health will close its Trinity Health at Home home health-care and hospice agency in West Springfield laying off 60 workers in the process. Trinity notified the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development last week, according to a posting in the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification website. The layoffs are effective on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy