Fuel prices are plummeting, but will Bay Area drivers ever see $5 gas again?

Desirable Creekside Station home on tree lined street for sale! Built in 2006, this gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,432sq Taylor Woodrow home boasts brand new painted interior, carpets, Whirlpool over-the-range vented microwave & stove range, and updated LED recessed lighting, networked throughout. Double sink master bedroom, private 2nd floor balcony and a finished tandem 2-car garage. Located in a private community w/ park and BBQ area. Walking distance to Penitencia park, light rail, shopping, public library and a 5 minute drive to San Jose Historical Alum Rock Park. Close to light rail and the new Berryessa BART station and highway 680 is just a 2-minute drive. Close proximity to major employers (Adobe, Zoom, Google and Apple campus). Original owner. Come see!
