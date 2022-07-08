ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dustin Martin has vindicated the gamble of following Richmond. He owes us nothing more | Tim McGlone

By Tim McGlone
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuky0_0gZKtzzy00

How do you write about a person you’ve never met, but whose proficiency at their job has largely dictated your moods between March and September for the last 12 years?

Being a football fan is like gambling a little of your own happiness each week on a group of men or women you’ve never met before, but who happen to be wearing your chosen or inherited colours. It is an absurd thing to do. It must be difficult and frustrating for non-football followers to understand the clamour surrounding a game, a premiership and indeed a footballer.

Related: Out of luck, out of time. David Noble’s prize is a North heading south

I should divulge at this point that I am a diehard, unashamedly one-eyed Richmond supporter, from a family where a family outing as a kid generally meant a trip up the Calder Highway to see the Tigers play.

In this sense we were, and are, heavy gamblers, so to speak. And in the early days, we were losing like we were playing the pokies. These were largely through the Terry Wallace years and the less successful second half of Danny Frawley’s tenure. It was a time when the word Richmond was synonymous with ninth place and frustration, when supporters spat on the coach, dumped truckloads of chicken manure at Punt Road and worshipped Richo one week before booing him the next.

I was there when Dustin Martin made his debut against Carlton in round one in 2010, when he was largely anonymous except for his high draft position. I had heard rumours of this guy from nearby Castlemaine, who had thighs like tree-trunks and a bikie for a dad.

I was there when he won Richmond a game off his own boot for the first time, against a mediocre Melbourne-side in 2011, a tiny crowd watching on in a cavernous MCG.

I had flown back from Munich days earlier to be there when that same, previously cavernous ground was packed with over 100,000 people, as he, Bachar Houli and a supporting cast of 20 triggered a first flag in 37 years, and pandemonium on Swan Street.

I was at a pub in 2020 when a pandemic kept us rooted to our home state, as he carried Richmond to another flag, providing our supporters a glimmer of light in an otherwise difficult year.

These latter two in particular qualify as great memories. But if he does move to Sydney later this year, as has been reported, it is the week-by-week joys that I will miss most; the water cooler chat, nonsensical pub glorification and phone calls to Dad regarding what superhuman feats this delicately skilled brute would accomplish next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIt4V_0gZKtzzy00
Dustin Martin lifts the AFL premiership trophy at the Gabba in 2020. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Seeing him fend off another tackle or kick yet another clutch goal never got old. They were fixtures of my life in winter that provided a small, external moment of joy. We are fortunate in this country in that so much of our own destiny and happiness is within our control. Sometimes it is nice to leave it to someone else.

And while creating a winning football team must surely take a village – of coaches and physios in tracksuits, office people in suits, full-forwards and ruckmen in short shorts – we are obsessed with diluting it down to one or a few as the chosen ones with whom our fortunes lie. And there has never been a bigger chosen one at Richmond than Dusty. They say that no athlete is a bigger than their team, but it doesn’t feel like that. He has about 50,000 more followers than the club he plays for, for example.

To those who wonder how people become so invested in a sporting team, Martin is a case study in the affirmative, the justification for sitting there in the rain until the final siren during the Wallace years. Or spending more money than we’d like to imagine on fuel, tickets and grossly overpriced beer.

As has been well documented, Martin’s aloofness and complete aversion to the spotlight has only enhanced his legend over the years. People are interested in people who aren’t interested. It is this personality trait that might be what leads him to Sydney.

“What he gives us, he’s paid us in spades,” said Richmond’s coach Damian Hardwick earlier this year. “Whatever Dustin’s decision is moving forward is up to Dustin and to be honest, he has my blessing.” It is a view that is likely consistent with the majority of Richmond’s fanbase.

If an eventual move to one of the Sydney teams next year does take place, it will not be unexpected. But given the vindication he has already given many of us who have spent a lifetime gambling on a football team for a small level of happiness each week, nor is it completely devastating.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sam Underhill becomes third England forward sent home due to head injury

Sam Underhill has been ruled out of England’s deciding Test against Australia on Saturday, forcing Eddie Jones to further shuffle his pack for the pivotal game in Sydney. Underhill sustained a head injury in the second half of last Saturday’s victory in Brisbane and joins Maro Itoje in being withdrawn from the squad prematurely.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Wallace
Person
Bachar Houli
Person
Danny Frawley
Person
Mcg
Person
Dustin Martin
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘I went into full-on bossy mode and told him to use his fingers’

That I wouldn’t make too much of a fool of myself. Mutual liking for Anne Tyler’s novels. Mutual disbelief that Boris Johnson is still prime minister. Kate’s children in Paris and New York. My niece’s cat in Nice. How writing is not “fun”. What a nice person Elizabeth Taylor was when Kate met her on a film set. How people in person often contradict their public image.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamblers#Vindication#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

‘It’s been a hell of a ride’: John McEnroe on learning to lose and being the rock star of tennis

In March 2020, just before the pandemic locked the world down, John McEnroe faced Michael Chang in an exhibition tennis match at Indian Wells in California. As a contest, it was next to meaningless. It was a chance for a nostalgic crowd to squint and remember these players in their heyday, almost 40 years in the rear view. At some point, McEnroe, not contractually obliged but almost, would surely kick off at the umpire or a hapless line judge. Maybe he’d even bust out, “You cannot be serious!” Everyone would go home happy. No one would remember Chang won the match.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Jimmy Fox obituary

My friend Jimmy Fox, who has died aged 86, had a long and influential career with Magnum Photos. He worked as an archivist, editor and curator with some of the 20th century’s greatest photographers, and his exceptional “eye” was recognised by the photo-journalist Cornell Capa (brother of the war photographer Robert Capa), who in 1966 asked him to create a professional photo library for Magnum in New York, the start of a distinguished association with the photographers’ collective lasting more than 30 years.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Novak Djokovic crowned Wimbledon champion after beating Nick Kyrgios

As Novak Djokovic returned to the lawns of Wimbledon to begin a new campaign two weeks ago, he navigated the grounds with an extra bit of pressure on his shoulders. He was deported before the first grand slam tournament of the year, then he was outplayed in the second. It is still not certain where he will be allowed to play next. On the court, he was still toiling to regain the mental edge that has evaded him this year.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

353K+
Followers
83K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy