30 Photos: More scenes from Day One of the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue

Who knew you’d need bouncers to play a game of miniature golf. But that appears to be the case at a new adult miniature golf club, called Swingers, that just opened on 29th Street in NoMad. The British import is offering "crazy golf," cocktails and various street foods in what’s described as a “party atmosphere.” Swingers started as a pop-up by Matt Grech-Smith and Jeremy Simmonds focusing on upscale minitature golf and cocktails, and it didn’t take long for the concept to go viral. So, grab your putter, and your other, and head to Swingers for a smashing good time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO