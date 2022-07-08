ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

By Mona Holmes
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control...

la.eater.com

Comments / 24

Agnes S.
3d ago

I love 4 am, except right now we don’t have the money to go out and drink and party! Gavin Gruesome should support us lol

Reply
6
HumorZee
2d ago

Jay walkers all morning long? staggering trying to stay in the 2 lines while someone shooting at someone?

Reply
3
Related
Eater

New Restaurant Workers Union at Genwa Could Transform Labor Rights in LA

Food worker unionization is on the rise, and Los Angeles workers made substantial progress that could impact restaurants here and beyond. Korean and Latino workers at Genwa ratified their first union contract in June, which advocates say could become a model for immigrant restaurant workers in Los Angeles and beyond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slate

There’s a Citrus Pandemic Lurking in California Backyards

In a sunlit backyard somewhere in northeast Los Angeles, a homegrown citrus tree blossoms. A stranger stands a few meters back in contemplation. She scans the tree’s billowing foliage. She moves in, grabs a fruit, and turns it over in her hands, looking for the telltale green flush at the navel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Restaurants
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
City
Palm Springs, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Government
City
Coachella, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
West Hollywood, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Fresno, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
KTLA.com

What happened to the California missions project in schools?

For millions of Californians, growing up in the Golden State recalls memories of sugar cubes and popsicle sticks, the common building blocks of small-scale mission replicas. But the exercise, once common for fourth-grade students as they learned about the state’s history, has faded from many schools’ curricula. So, what happened?
CALIFORNIA STATE
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Senate#New York City#Sunset Strip#Nightlife#Alcohol#Food Drink#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Abc
Times of San Diego

Orange County’s Heritage Barbecue to Pair Texas Flair, Craft Beer in Oceanside

Heritage Barbecue, a craft barbecue restaurant based in San Juan Capistrano, will expand to San Diego County to open its second location. “Our family just moved to Oceanside and we already love it here,” said pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo. “The community is home to so many amazing emerging concepts, we felt this would be perfect for the next chapter of Heritage Barbecue.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA

"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety of...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Austin Burger Pop-Up Creates Spot-On Texas Shirt

The state’s power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is telling Texans to conserve energy usage as Texas’ heatwave continues. The power surge may lead to rolling blackouts, which would mean no service for selected areas. In light of this, pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club created a fitting shirt as part of its food-music-movie event tonight, Monday, July 11.
TEXAS STATE
point2homes.com

7730 Finevale Drive, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into Inglewood

The Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into the city of Inglewood July 15 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, line dancing, games, and activites for FREE. There will also be giveaways. The event is schedule to kick off election season as the event is...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy