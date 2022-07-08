ESSENCE Beauty Carnival™ : P&G Pantene Gold Series - #THISISGROWTH

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I've scrolled through just about every hair trend on TikTok — heatless sock curling and Tancho's hair stick, included — but the latest trend I'm anxious to try? Sparkly hair gems. If you aren't familiar with those, then you must not have been a '90s baby like I am. Growing up, my tangerine-colored caboodle was filled with snap bracelets, Lancôme Juicy Tubes, and a hair gem bedazzler that my sisters and I stamped onto each other's hair strands for middle school dances and roller rink birthday parties.
