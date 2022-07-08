ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Onah Set As Director For ‘Captain America 4’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Matthew Mendelson

Julius Onah (Luce) has been tapped as the director for Marvel’s Captain America 4, Deadline can confirm.

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps and a production start state has not yet been disclosed, we know Anthony Mackie will star in the feature as Sam Wilson, who assumed the mantle of Captain America in Disney+’s series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Falcon‘s creator Malcolm Spellman wrote the script for the upcoming superhero pic with the show’s staff writer, Dalan Musson.

Onah is a Nigerian-American filmmaker best known for helming The Cloverfield Paradox and the 2019 Neon drama Luce, based on J.C. Lee’s play of the same name, which made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Director. He most recently co-wrote the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives, which has Luce‘s Harrison on board to star as the titular artist, and will also direct and produce that pic for Endeavor Content, along with the college admissions thriller Bad Genius.

Along with Peter Glanz, Onah is currently developing the drama series The American Throne at Universal Content Productions with Esmail Corp producing. That show is set in a reimagined, contemporary America where the nation was founded as a monarchy. Its entirely white Royal Family is plunged into a scorched earth succession battle when it’s revealed the late King has hidden a mind-blowing secret: A Black son who is the true heir to the throne.

Onah is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.

Deadline

Deadline

