Santa Fe County, NM

Facing continued threats, some election workers weigh quitting

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press
 3 days ago
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who oversees the state's elections, has been the subject of multiple threatening posts on social media. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

BATON ROUGE, La. — After polls closed in New Mexico’s primary last month, a worker returning ballots and other election materials to the clerk’s office in Santa Fe was followed by a partisan election observer driving so close that mere inches separated their bumpers.

The poll worker was so rattled by the ordeal that she said she may not return for the upcoming November election, according to Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark.

The incident is just one of many in which election officials and workers have felt threatened since the 2020 presidential election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Trump. A federal effort to investigate these threats has so far yielded three prosecutions since it was launched a year ago.

In the meantime, the harassment and death threats haven’t stopped. They have contributed to an exodus of election officials across the country and made recruiting poll workers even harder — adding to the challenges of conducting smooth elections in the fall.

“I’m a Republican recorder living in a Republican county where the candidate that they wanted to win won by 2-to-1 in this county and still getting grief, and so is my staff,” said Leslie Hoffman, the top election official in Yavapai County, Ariz.

