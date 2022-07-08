ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Inditex’s Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius Exit China

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXoYo_0gZKtPPw00

Click here to read the full article.

Three of Inditex ’s global fashion brands are officially withdrawing from one of the world’s largest retail markets. Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius—all sister banners of fast-fashion giant Zara —are exiting China with the closure of the brands’ stores on Tmall .

Customer service for the Tmall flagships will remain available until Aug. 31, according to notices on each site.

Inditex did not immediately respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for comment.

All three brands began an exodus from the country at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of January 2020, Pull & Bear had 65 stores, Bershka operated 62 stores and Stradivarius ran 35 locations in the country. By January 2021, that number had already dwindled to six Pull & Bear stores, seven Bershka locations and zero Stradivarius stores. All the remaining Pull & Bear and Bershka stores have since been shuttered.

Inditex’s other brands still have a major presence in Mainland China, with Zara operating 133 stores in the market as of Jan. 31. Massimo Dutti and Oysho operated 70 and 61 stores respectively, while Zara Home had 39 locations.

Across all markets, the three brands still have a significant brick-and-mortar reach. Bershka operates 971 stores, Pull & Bear has 864 locations and Stradivarius is home to 915 stores.

The move comes just a few weeks after American Eagle Outfitters closed its Tmall store, fueling speculation that it could be leaving China as well. The retailer posted on its official WeChat account that the brand was going through a “temporary break” in the market.

Chinese shoppers can still purchase American Eagle and Aerie products on its official website, but it appears that all products ordered will be shipped from the U.S. The company had already shuttered all brick-and-mortar stores in China in June 2019.

For Inditex, the exit represents what would be a small portion of the company’s revenue. According to Inditex’s 2021 Review, global sales for Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius reached 2.17 billion euros ($2.21 billion), 1.88 billion euros ($1.91 billion) and 1.82 billion euros ($1.85 billion), accounting for 7.8 percent, 6.7 percent and 6.5 percent of overall revenue for the Inditex business, respectively.

Across the board, Inditex is becoming more reliant on the Americas and European regions. While Asia and the rest of the world accounted from 23.2 percent of sales in 2020, that number has since dropped to 19.7 percent.

In the company’s first quarter earnings call in June, Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras referred to the Spanish fashion retailer’s performance as “strong across all geographies, with the exception being those markets subject to restrictions,” indicating that the Chinese market had underperformed due to the lockdowns.

For Inditex, 67 stores across all its brands were subject to lockdowns during the 2022 first quarter. As of April 30, four stores remained temporarily closed.

Inditex on the whole had a successful first quarter , with revenue rising 36 percent to reach 6.74 billion euros ($6.86 billion) with net income reaching 760 million euros ($773.4 million), a year-over-year improvement of 80 percent. In the call, Marcos López, capital markets director at Inditex, specifically called out Stradivarius, Pull & Bear and Bershka as “formats that have progressed strongly,” outpacing growth of the Massimo Dutti and Oysho brands.

The closures come shortly after H&M closed its flagship store in Shanghai in late June, which was the fast-fashion retailer’s first physical store in Mainland China when it opened 15 years ago. The company now lists that it operates 362 stores in the market, down from November 2021’s total of 445 stores. One year earlier, H&M Group operated 505 stores in China.

H&M’s downsizing in China comes amid consumer boycotts of the retailer after the company cut its ties with cotton suppliers from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) over ongoing reports of forced labor. Additionally, China’s “zero-Covid” strategy of implementing citywide lockdowns that effectively closed many stores has likely played a factor. As of May 31, 15 stores were still closed in China due to Covid-19.

Succeeding in China has not been easy for many Western fashion companies. Popular retailers like Urban Outfitters, Everlane, Asos, New Look and Old Navy all made attempts to enter the country, and all of them ended up exiting after struggling to gain traction.

Forever 21 is the latest major retailer attempting to crack the Chinese market, but this marks the third time the teen fashion seller is trying to make a go there.

“It’s clear within the fast-fashion space there has been somewhat of a shift towards nimble domestic fashion brands, so if anything it is harder now for international fast fashion to compete here than in the past,” Ben Cavender, managing director of China Market Research Group, told Reuters when the publication reported on the Forever 21 news.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO Exits, Wolford Names Sustainability Advisor, Dollar Tree Tweaks C-Suite

Click here to read the full article. Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced significant changes to the company’s senior leadership to focus on reversing recent results, addressing supply chain and inventory and strengthening its balance sheet. Sue Gove, an independent director on the company’s board of directors and chair of its strategy committee, was named interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton, who has left his role as president and CEO and as a member of the board. The company also named Mara Sirhal as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Sirhal, who most recently served as Bed Bath &...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Australian Luxury Footwear Retailer Goes Bankrupt

Australian luxury footwear and streetwear chain Sneakerboy was placed into administration—an equivalent to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.—amid mass complaints from consumers and claims of unpaid debts by various creditors. Sneakerboy, which sells sneakers and boots from luxury brands like Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Margiela and...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Wolverine Worldwide Sells Champion Footwear Trademarks

Click here to read the full article. Wolverine World Wide Inc., which operates a large portfolio of footwear and lifestyle brands, announced Thursday that Keds LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, has sold the Champion trademarks for footwear in the United States and Canada to its longtime licensee, Hanesbrands Inc., for $90 million in cash. Under the agreement, Wolverine Worldwide retains a perpetual license to continue using the Champion trademark on certain footwear, including the Keds Champion sneaker that has been a mainstay of its Keds brand for decades. The transaction also successfully resolves outstanding litigation between the parties. In September, Keds moved...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcos López
Sourcing Journal

US Apparel Imports Surge Sees Slight Taper in May

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing surge in U.S. apparel imports this year lost some steam in May, increasing 21.6 percent to 2.77 billion square meter equivalents (SME) compared to a year earlier after jumping a year-over-year 29.7 percent in April, according to new data released Thursday by the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). Year to date through May, U.S. apparel imports have risen 25 percent to 13.8 billion SME. According to OTEXA’s report, shipments from top supplier China backed off a bit, gaining 20.1 percent for the month compared to May 2021 to 845.92 million...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Amazon, JCPenny, Walmart Cash In On Commercialization Of Juneteenth, But Profits Came At a Cost

Retailers and marketers wasted no time attempting to profit off Juneteenth with a tidal wave of merchandise including ice cream, t-shits and paper plates. Nationwide retail chains including JCPenny, Amazon and Walmart quickly pushed Juneteenth merchandise to make a few dollars off the new federal holiday. However, those same companies dealt with an avalanche of blowback for trying to profit off the holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inditex#Fast Fashion#Bershka Pull Bear#Stradivarius Exit China#American Eagle Outfitters
pymnts

Walmart, Already Marking Down, Won’t Counter Amazon Prime Day

Walmart has nixed an idea to offer its own version of rival Amazon’s Prime Day because it already has more discounted item sales than usual, according to a Thursday (July 7) CNBC report. The retail giant, which has seen fierce competition from the eCommerce company in recent years, has...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

No Longer Seeking a Sale and a Savior, Kohl’s Turns to Self-Care

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is back to focusing on me, myself and I after takeover talks with Vitamin Shoppe’s owner fell apart and the retailer’s board wound up a months-long strategic review Friday. Perhaps more than anything, bad timing tripped up the Kohl’s sale process as data and economists increasingly suggest the U.S. could be headed for a recession. Investors sent Kohl’s shares tumbling 19 percent to the $29-a-share range on the news that the company failed to find a buyer. Kohl’s chairman Pete Boneparth blamed the “current financing and retail environment” for Franchise Group’s most recent proposal valuing...
ECONOMY
USA TODAY

Best Buy's Prime Day deals have arrived—shop Apple, Samsung, HP and Sony

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With just one day left before Amazon Prime Day 2022, Best Buy is offering a slew of deals on TVs, laptops, smart tech and so much more. During the Black Friday in July sale the retailer is dishing out rare savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the shelves—think Apple, Samsung, Sony and HP—and we're giving you a first look at the sales right now.
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Birkenstock’s New Campaign is an Ode to the Ugly Shoe

Click here to read the full article. Birkenstock is telling consumers its shoes are “ugly for a reason.” The German footwear company debuted a global campaign laying out the benefits of comfort and support over trendy style. The three-part video series raises awareness about the importance of foot health, as well as the role that footwear plays in maintaining it. “Most people are born with healthy feet and develop painful foot issues because the shoes we’re wearing are often too small, too narrow or have heels that are too high,” CEO Oliver Reichert said. Birkenstock wants to draw attention to the pitfalls...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Kanye West Faces $400K Lawsuit for Failing to Return Fashion Rentals

Click here to read the full article. Yeezy creator Kanye West is in hot water for failing to return a number of high-value apparel items borrowed from a New York stylist’s collection. David Casavant Archive on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in an Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging that the rapper-turned-fashion-mogul owes the rental service more than $416,000 after skipping out on monthly fees and neglecting to hand back 13 “rare, esteemed pieces,” a report from Billboard stated. West took possession of the pieces in February 2020, and the plaintiff said he halted payments in October. According to an invoice from the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pymnts

Today in Retail: Grocers Take On Instacart; Walmart Launches Back-to-School Sale

Today in retail, Grove brings its sustainable cleaning products into three more retail chains, while Conn’s CEO sees payment options for everyone. Plus, Pinterest adds new shopping features, grocery sales are critical to Walmart’s last-mile transformation, U.S. retail spending was up 9.5% in June and Amazon pushes forward with livestream shopping.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: H&M Taps Google Cloud, Uniqlo Turns to Ayden, Hugo Boss Scales RFID

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Cloud H&M Group/Google Cloud H&M Group has partnered with Google Cloud to leverage the Big Tech firm’s extensive data analytics capabilities and sustainable global infrastructure to further enhance its customer experience and supply chain enablement. Google Cloud will collaborate with H&M Group to develop an enterprise data backbone including a core data platform, data product and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. This will also include the establishment of a new “data mesh,” which can further...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy