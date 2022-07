DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol says a driver was killed in a fiery semi-truck crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County Monday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just south of Bainbridge on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road around 5:45 a.m. One of the trucks was a gas tanker, while the other was a box truck, according to DCSO.

DECATUR COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO