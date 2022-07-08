ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Mayne had to halt Boomer and Gio interview to order coffee

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Boomer and Gio welcomed on Kenny Mayne to their show on Friday to talk about his new “Hey Mayne” podcast on Audacy, and Mayne was happy to talk to the guys, but he had to take care of some quick business.

Kenny had to finish his order at Starbucks.

“I’m gonna order coffee now,” Kenny said before placing an order with an unknown barista after Boomer asked where he was living nowadays. But Boomer and Gio patiently waited to continue with the interview.

Kenny then explained his coffee order to the guys before continuing on with his talk about the podcast, which you can hear below.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

