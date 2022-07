Virginia drivers will be paying more at the pump, as the gas tax rose on Friday to keep pace with inflation. A project of House Democrats, House Bill 1414 in 2020 not only raised the gas tax 10 cents per gallon over two years, but it also indexed the tax to ensure that it rises every July. This year, that hike will be seven percent, at a time when gas prices are at near record levels.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO