Kris Letang's son was looking at 'other cities' during contract negotiations

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The process of signing a new contract is no small task, and the Pittsburgh Penguins experienced that with Kris Letang.

The Penguins finally got a deal done just before the start of the 2022 NHL Draft.

While the process was ongoing, the Letang family was prepping their young son, Alex, for every possibility.

Maybe Alex was getting used to the idea of father Kris finding a new home.

When asked about how he felt with his dad getting a new, six-year contract, Alex took to the mic.

“My family we wanted to go to a new spot,” Alex stumbled through while Kris spoke to him in French.

A good laugh came from the crowd but Alex did continue to say he likes living in Pittsburgh with all of his friends.

Kris got back on the mic and clarified that Alex wants to stay but he began looking around at ‘other cities.’

“He has all of his friends in Pittsburgh,” Kris said. “But he also been in the discussion that it’s a possibility I don’t end up in Pittsburgh. He began looking at other cities.”

Any time Alex Letang takes the microphone, you know it’s going to be a good time, his quote from the NHL Draft was no different.