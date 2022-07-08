ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Flea Markets You Need to Visit this Summer!

younghollywood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great...

younghollywood.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-10-2022]

You ready to put together a fun Sunday in the city?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 10) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something that tickles your fancy. Things To Do For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Venice, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

793 Pinewood Lane, San Dimas, Los Angeles County, CA, 91773

Welcome to Tiburon! This well-maintained complex has many greenbelt areas and community amenities including 2 full size pools and 2 wading pools, basketball court, and tennis court. The location is incredible – conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and within the award-winning Bonita Unified School District. What’s more, the location can’t be beat – you’re just minutes away from Raging Waters and Bonelli Park with playgrounds, boating activities, and picnic facilities. This wonderful townhome is perfect for those who love to entertain. The large living room is downstairs, and it flows seamlessly into the half bath and kitchen area with views of your private patio. The patio is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a barbeque for friends and family. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Attached is a 2-car garage with washer and dryer. This home is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet and serene community with easy access to all the amenities that Southern California offers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

5107 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90062

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5107 Cimarron Street Español?. Welcome to 5107 Cimarron Street, take a look at this beautifully remodeled Los Angeles home. Drive up to your home greeted by a beautiful palm tree lined street. As soon as you walk in you'll notice the immaculate remodel and the attention to detail that was put into this home. This unique home boasts a beautifully remodeled kitchen, amazing backsplash, quartz counter tops and great open living area. Generous sized bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and to compliment it all a fully landscaped lot to enjoy the California weather. Conveniently located minutes away from shopping centers and major highways.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
point2homes.com

6505 Green Valley Cir 301, Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA, 90230

Beautiful, Peaceful, Top Floor, Cathedral Ceiling, Bright, Light and Airy, Condo: 2bed+2bath+balcony+Corner Unit+2 car parking+Tree Top View! Great location in the complex: close to the gate but also close to the amenities. Upgraded w/ quality material! MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in HOA dues (incl. gas (Heating and cooking), water, sewer, trash, Good CABLE package w/HBO Max and amenities. In the near future High Speed internet will be included in the HOA. Project was approved and needs to be implemented)! Welcoming, Airy & Open concept living room/dining. Wall to Wall Upgraded Double Pane sliding doors bring natural light & cross ventilation, framing a beautiful Tree Top view. Gorgeous Cathedral Ceilings throughout the unit brings volume and openness to the unit. Charming fireplace. Remodeled Kitchen w/ custom shaker style cabinetries, granite countertops w/ Breakfast Bar. Very cool original Mid Century Details. Spacious Master bedroom, huge closet w/ beautiful mirror doors. Good size 2nd bed w/ spacious closet. Remodeled bathrooms. Brand new carpet and both bedrooms have update double pane windows. Resort like amenities: 3 pools, 2 hot spas, saunas (wet & dry), gym, party rm, billiards rm/ping pong, tennis court, playground, Pacifica Montessori onsite, green belt and walkways. Award winning K-12 schools. Near Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, LAX, Beach, FWYs, Shops, Restaurants & Park: jogging path+exercise station, tennis & paddle tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, picnic area, & more. 3D virtual tour available.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
point2homes.com

9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Markets#Los Angeles Area#Fleas
point2homes.com

11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

10309 Bodger Street 18, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91733

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10309 Bodger Street Español?. Beautiful and well maintained end unit in a small complex surrounded my single family residences. Cozy Living room leads into the Kitchen and Dining area with direct garage access and a lovely outside back patio that's completely private. Guest 1/2 Bath at main entry level and 2 nice sized bedrooms and another Bath upstairs. Centrally located to all shopping and Freeways.
EL MONTE, CA
point2homes.com

7730 Finevale Drive, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

22111 Main Street 8, Carson, Los Angeles County, CA, 90745

Located in an exceptionally convenient and desirable location of Carson resides this meticulously renovated home in a secure gated community. This impressive home flaunts the perfect example of comfortable indoor living with a low maintenance backyard fulfilling the outdoors Southern California lifestyle you’ve dreamed of! The front door opens to a foyer that expands to a powder room, ample space for storage, garage access, and glass sliding doors that lead to the backyard. Floor 2 flaunts an open concept floor plan with a generous sized loving room that opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with a large pantry. This home’s floor plan is remarkable as the bedrooms are private from the entertainment areas. The third floor boasts a romantic owner’s suite with an upgraded walk in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom along with a laundry area. Shopping (South Bay Pavilion Mall…), fine dining, recreation, supermarkets (Ralph’s, Target, …), and healthcare options are all conveniently and closely located. The easy access to the 405 and 110, freeways all puts Downtown Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California within reach. With so many upgrades including: flooring, custom wood shutters, bathrooms, yard landscaping, and more; come check out this gem today and make it yours!
CARSON, CA
point2homes.com

2742 Cabrillo Avenue 308, Torrance, Los Angeles County, CA, 90501

Set within the Meridian at Cabrillo, a 55+ community in Torrance, this immaculate residence offers the best in modern living. Built in 2006, its striking façade and enviable location will instantly leave you in awe while inside the approximately 690 sqft, 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout. Discover an elegant open floor plan enhanced by freshly painted walls and newly installed carpet. Relax in your living area or savor a refreshing nightcap on your balcony under the stars and enjoy the view of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The avid home chef will relish the kitchen highlighting granite countertops, complete appliances, and wooden cabinetry.The main bedroom features soft carpeting flowing underfoot and a neutral-toned palette for an idyllic ambiance. The bath showcases a shower/tub combo. Plus, there's a bonus room that's ideal for use as a den or a small office for working remotely. Having your own stacked washer and dryer means you'll avoid those tiring trips to do laundry. An expansive central courtyard with a fountain, tables, chairs, and umbrellas is the ultimate setting for guests to appreciate fresh air, sunlight, and outdoor conversation. Other must-have perks include central air conditioning and gated parking for your convenience.As a resident, you can take advantage of such clubhouse amenities as a full kitchen and dining area, a TV lounge, and a patio with BBQ facilities for dining alfresco with new or old friends. In the fitness room on the third floor, you'll have an assortment of exercise machines. Enjoy the benefits of living close to Torrance and Wilson Parks with easy access to Redondo Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, plus shopping, beaches, and freeways. This appealing, move-in-ready home could be all yours, so experience the laid-back lifestyle you deserve while it's still available!
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy