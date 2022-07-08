ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves may look to target bullpen help at MLB trade deadline

By Eric Slaughter, Dukes Bell
Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos will be working the phones over the next month as the August 2, 2022 MLB Trade Deadline approaches, but his phone log will likely not be as lengthy as it was last season when Anthopoulos ultimately re-hauled the Braves entire outfield on the path to the Braves World Series title run.

The Braves starting rotation seems in great shape, with the possibility of Mike Soroka being on track to rejoin the staff at some point later in the season.

The batting lineup could always be subject for adding an additional bat, but with second baseman Ozzie Albies, being the only every day starter currently on the IL, and the recent return of Eddie Rosario to the outfield rotation, the Braves may only need to look for veteran bat on the bench as a late game pinch hit option.

The one area that may be a bigger need to Anthopoulos to target could be the Braves bullpen.

Closer Kenley Jansen (20 saves, 24 opportunities) has struggled in some of his late game innings, and is currently on the IL.

Reliever Will Smith (0-1, 3.27 ERA) can be dominate at times, and at other times extremely frustrating as he struggles to protect leads as the main setup man out of the pen.

When Dukes & Bell asked Atlanta Braves beat writer David O’Brien about what moves that Braves could make, O’Brien emphasized the bullpen could be the major focus.

“I think adding a big reliever could really help this team for the post season drive” said O’Brien when responded to Dukes & Bell.

O’Brien did recognize that the Braves bullpen has fared well for most of the season thus far by saying, “To their credit they have maintained a pretty high level of performance, despite all the injuries and losing some key guys.”

For now, the Braves are playing tremendous baseball as the season heads towards the ALL Star break. But the trade talk and rumors will really vamp up in the weeks to come.

