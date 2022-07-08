ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar, MI

Cedar Man Convicted After Accosting 9-Year-Old Child for Immoral Purposes

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
A Cedar man was convicted of accosting a child for immoral purposes Thursday after making sexually explicit statements to a nine-year-old girl in Benzie County last September.

Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, had approached the girl in the Platte River State Forest Campground in September while she was with her family on vacation, according to the Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Darga then went to her campsite late one night and called for the nine-year-old to come out of her family’s camper, making sexually explicit statements to her.

Darga is registered as a Tier I Sex Offender, and is out on bond awaiting sentencing. He was also charged Thursday with habitual offender because of similar convictions from a Grand Traverse County case dating back to 2018.

Darga faces up to 15 years in prison and will be required to register as a Tier II Sex Offender.

