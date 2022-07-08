Padres OF Jurickson Profar diagnosed with concussion, neck strain

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) raises a fist in the air as he is carted away after a collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams (not pictured). Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar has been diagnosed with a concussion and cervical neck strain, the club announced. He suffered the nasty injury in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s win over the Giants. Tommy La Stella lofted a fly ball into shallow left-center field. Profar, playing left field, came in on the ball while shortstop C.J. Abrams tracked it over his shoulder.

The two players collided, and Abrams’ knee struck Profar underneath the chin. Trainers stabilized Profar’s neck and took him off the field on a cart. He was transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation. According to the team, he was released Thursday night and has been recovering at home.

It’s a scary situation, one in which San Diego will no doubt prioritize Profar’s long-term health. The club hasn’t announced any sort of timetable for his return, though he seems likely to be placed on the seven-day concussion injured list shortly.

Profar has gotten the start in left field for 78 of the Friars’ 84 games. He’s playing at arguably a career-best level, carrying a .242/.343/.397 line with eight home runs across 361 plate appearances.