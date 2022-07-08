ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, will be a Michigander by the fall. Buttigieg is officially becoming a Michigan resident, moving into...

WILX-TV

$63 million in US funding improvements to 3 Michigan airports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan airports will have $63 million in federal funding for improvements. It’s part of a package that includes nearly $1 billion in grants to expand capacity at US airport terminals. These improvements are aimed at improving energy efficiency, promoting competition and providing easier access for individuals with disabilities. The infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is an investment in US infrastructure that is intended to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrade and expand public transit, modernize the nation’s ports and airports, improve safety and address the climate crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Pete Buttigieg says family ties spurred his move to Michigan

Grand Rapids — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday the family connections of his husband, Chasten, helped inspire their decision to officially become Michiganians. Buttigieg, who first found the national political spotlight as South Bend's mayor in Indiana, has moved to Traverse City, Chasten's hometown. Buttigieg plans to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan officials lobby Air Force leader for new Selfridge mission

Harrison Township — Michigan congressional leaders said Friday they are looking at every possibility to secure the future of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base even if it does not get the Air Force's planned international F-35 training center. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river. Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
ALBION, MI
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
The Flint Journal

Tudor Dixon walks the tightrope in gubernatorial bid

On Jan. 6, 2021, Tudor Dixon was anchoring Real America’s Voice live as supporters of former president Donald Trump began streaming into the U.S. Capitol. The hardline conservative network had little firsthand reporting of the events, but her co-host Steve Gruber was watching other news and made a gentle plea to rioters: “Battling with police on the steps of the nation’s Capitol — probably not in everybody’s best interest.”
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit-area legislator, starting baby leave, blasts 'cultural barriers and outdated workplace norms'

"This issue is personal," state Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, says of paid workplace leaves for new dads. The freshman lawmaker "will be taking paternity leave from the Michigan House" because his third son was born July 1, he adds on social media. He steps aside for an undisclosed time even though "there is no actual parental leave policy for state legislators."
CANTON, MI
US 103.1

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Announces Nine New Road Projects, Four in Northern Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects that should be starting the week of July 11 on Monday. Out of the nine projects that are happening, four of them are in northern Michigan. These projects are happening in Mackinac, Cheboygan, Manistee and Mecosta Counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be handling these projects, which includes the US-2 Rebuilding Michigan project, the US-31/M-22 roundabout project in Manistee County and rebuilding US-131 in Mecosta County.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Lansing's largest budget is tainted by pork spending

Michigan lawmakers looked at the $6 billion in surplus budget dollars and started oinking like a penful of pigs. Perhaps it was too much to expect of them to maintain their discipline in the face of such temptation. They couldn't, and so Michigan taxpayers ended up spending $1 billion on...
MICHIGAN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
The Saginaw News

To restore lakes drained after 2020 flood, two Michigan counties will weigh pricey 30-year payment plan

CORRECTIONS: Gladwin and Midland county commissioners will vote on special assessment proposals that would cost Midland and Gladwin county lakeside property owners an average $180 annually from 2022-24. A previous version of this report inaccurately reported other homeowners in both counties could pay for the special assessment proposals. The boards...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI

