Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan airports will have $63 million in federal funding for improvements. It’s part of a package that includes nearly $1 billion in grants to expand capacity at US airport terminals. These improvements are aimed at improving energy efficiency, promoting competition and providing easier access for individuals with disabilities. The infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is an investment in US infrastructure that is intended to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrade and expand public transit, modernize the nation’s ports and airports, improve safety and address the climate crisis.

