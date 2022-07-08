ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Halfway through season, Kyle Busch still awaiting contract

By The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9vrO_0gZKoDg900
Halfway through season, Kyle Busch still awaiting contract

(AP) Kyle Busch doesn’t know what he will be driving next year as he hits the halfway point of the NASCAR season.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that Busch won’t be driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. But he heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s race in a contract year and waiting to see if JGR can find the sponsorship money to keep the two-time Cup Series champion.

M&M Mars has sponsored Busch since he joined the Gibbs organization in 2008, but the company is pulling its NASCAR marketing spend at the end of this season. Busch earned his first win as a Gibbs driver four races into his debut season, at Atlanta, with Mars brand Snickers on the No. 18 Toyota.

Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing, said he intends to have Busch back next year. It’s just a question of what company will be on his car.

“We’re still working on sponsorship, and as much interest as there is in our sport, these take a long time,” he said. “This one’s taking a little longer than we thought. It’s not for lack of interest. It’s just trying to get everything put together.”

Busch is the only active Cup driver with multiple championships and Alpern implied the delay in locking down a new contract is finding the right sponsor. Busch is a favorite of young children because of the bright, candy-themed paint schemes on his car.

“What we do is get sponsors. I mean, we’ve been doing that for 30 years. We’re in the business,” Alpern said. “I think it’s not a matter of just slapping something on the car. It’s finding a partnership that makes sense. And so we’re just trying to find the right fit.”

The JGR camp also must make plans for Xfinity Series star Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. Ty Gibbs has four wins this season and is coming off last Saturday’s win at Road America, where he won with a late pass of current Cup champion Kyle Larson.

“Obviously, Ty’s done really, really, really good,” Alpern said. “This last weekend… was exciting to see him race against a Cup champion. There’s a lot of interest in Ty for a number of reasons. He’s a great driver. He’s a great kid.”

“We don’t want to push him too fast,” he added. “There are no specific plans beyond this year in reference to a Cup race or whatever. We’re just kind of trying to play out the year and see if he can go win or can compete for an Xfinity championship this year. And he’s got four wins and he’s doing really well.”

Alpern also said he planned for Gibbs to race Xfinity next season and “every intention” of re-signing Busch to be in the No. 18 in Cup. But he noted Carl Edwards blew up JGR’s long-term plans when he abruptly retired at the end of the 2017 season.

“Pro sports, look, things happen. Carl Edwards retired on the week of Christmas one year, so trying to speculate what’s going to happen? Things happen. But the plan is we feel confident there’ll be a good partner on that car for next year.

“And, again, the hope is that Kyle Busch will be in it.”

TOUGH SEASON

Busch goes back to Atlanta with only one win through the first 18 races and the reconfigured track was tough on him when NASCAR visited in March. Busch was involved in a crash and finished 33rd in an event that raced more like a Daytona or Talladega than a traditional 1.5-mile oval.ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta last winter underwent a repave and increased banking in the turns from 24 to 28 degrees. The track width also now varies from 55 feet to 40 feet.

“It was just as crazy as I expected. It literally got a facelift with a whole new track surface and layout and everything,” Busch said. “Back in the spring, it was more like what we expected it to be, like a Daytona or Talladega speedway race. We saw a lot of pack racing with some guys two-wide and maybe three-wide, and saw how wide the track got in the time we had on it.”

ODDS AND ENDS

William Byron won at Atlanta in March . … Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain are co-favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. … There have been 13 different winners this season, with Tyler Reddick last Sunday at Road America becoming the fifth first-time Cup winner. The 2003 season had 14 different winners, the modern era record. Five first-time winners in a season was also done in 2001, 2002, 2011 and 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Denny Hamlin has had enough of Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin has had absolutely enough of Ross Chastain. Hamlin finished 25th in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He spun out with 15 laps to go after being hit from behind by Chastain. The incident marked the second time in just over a month that Hamlin was run into by Chastain.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Carl Edwards
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Kyle Larson
Racing News

Atlanta Starting Lineup: July 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Today, the field was scheduled to roll to the track for qualifying. However, rain moved into the area. After a multi-hour delay, qualifying has been canceled. The starting grid is now set via the rule book.
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

Atlanta Race Results: July 9, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity Series results from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has the stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The 1.5-mile of Atlanta Motor Speedway is set for the Alsco Uniforms 250. View Atlanta results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Atlanta/Mid-Ohio Menu. ARCA: Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

Teenager dies after Anderson Mall shooting

UPDATE (5:06 p.m.) – A teenager died after a Saturday morning Anderson Mall shooting. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, of Anderson. The coroner’s office said he died at the hospital at 2:26 p.m. Sunday. His death was ruled a homicide. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Motor Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Human remains found, believed to be missing kayaker

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –NC Wildlife is investigating after human remains were found on Huggins Island near Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County last week. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on July 9 at around 3 p.m. to the area of Huggins Island. The response was made after the human remains were found by […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Armed shoplifter nabbed at Raleigh Walmart, 2 still on the run, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested an armed man after deputies say he and two others tried to shoplift at a Raleigh Walmart Sunday. According to a news release, an off-duty deputy was working at the Walmart Supercenter on New Hope Church Road at about 1 p.m. when loss prevention staffer told him that three people were taken to the store’s office on suspicion of stealing merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Chase Elliott logs home-state victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. — On Sunday, Chase Elliott became the second driver from the state of Georgia to celebrate a Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The other? Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, Chase’s father. Chase Elliott earned it in the 260-lap race, as he lost the lead...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Austin Hill picks up 'special' NASCAR Xfinity victory in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. -- Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway to set off a raucous celebration in front of the home folks Saturday. The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie is from Winston, a small town...
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy